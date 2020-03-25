Spain surpasses China in coronavirus deaths: Live updates

India’s 1.3 billion people have joined the global lockdown triggered by the outbreak as the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern at the acceleration of the pandemic in the United States.

In Europe, Spain recorded more than 700 deaths over the past 24 hours, surpassing China in the total death toll, making the country now second to only Italy.

More:

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a healthcare system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Over 109,000 of the 424,000 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 18,900 people have died from COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, March 25

11:42 GMT – Mali confirms first two cases

Mali confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

The two patients are Malian nationals, a 49 year-old woman from Bamako and a 62 year-old man living in Kayes. They arrived in the country from France on March 12 and 16, respectively.

The government said the two patients were being taken care of by the country’s health authorities.

11:40 GMT – Saudi Arabia tightens imposed curfew

Saudi Arabia is tightening a partial nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus, barring entry or exit from Riyadh, Mecca and Medina.

The orders, approved by King Salman will also ban movement between all provinces starting on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported.

Four hours were added in the three cities to the 21-day curfew that began on Monday. The curfew will now start at 3pm instead of 7pm as of Thursday, SPA said.

11:30 GMT – Brazil’s Bolsonaro wants commerce re-opened

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said that state-level shutdowns in Brazil were likely to cripple the economy and raise unemployment, urging on Twitter that they be reversed.

The president was criticised for making that argument in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night in which he minimised the likely impact of the “little flu” in Brazil.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is pictured at a press conference in Brasilia, Brazil [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

11:00 GMT – Spain surpasses China in deaths, now second to only Italy

Spain surpassed China in the number of coronavirus deaths, now second to only Italy.

Spain recorded 738 more deaths over the past 24 hours, the largest death toll increase since the outbreak hit the country, the health ministry reported.

The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 3,434 from 2,696 on Tuesday, the ministry said. The number of cases rose to 47,610 from 39,673 on Tuesday.

A patient is transferred to a medicalised hotel in Madrid, Spain [Bernat Armangue/AP]

10:43 GMT – UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The UK palace said heir to the throne Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms.

Read more about it here.

Britain’s Prince Charles has mild symptoms of the coronavirus, the UK palace said [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP]

10:40 GMT – Ethiopia to release over 4,000 inmates

Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General announced the release of 4,010 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in crowded jails, state-affiliated media reported.

Pardoned foreign nationals will be sent to their respective countries, Attorney General Adanech Abiebie said.

10:30 GMT – In pictures: Railways, India’s lifeline, come to a halt

India’s colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt as officials take emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country of 1.3 billion.

The railway system is often described as India’s lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year.

View the photo gallery here.

A passenger walks past railway tracks at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during the lockdown imposed amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]

10:25 GMT – Indians scramble for supplies as lockdown imposed

Indians crowded grocery stores and pharmacies in a struggle for essential items after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a total lockdown for three weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one of the toughest such measures worldwide.

Read about it here.

09:30 GMT – ‘Sanitiser? I clean up human waste with my hands’

Sanitary workers around the world carry out life-threatening tasks, majority without access to the most basic hygiene at a time when health agencies are urging extra steps to ensure cleanliness and basic hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read about it here.

Because these workers are informal and undocumented, there are no available statistics on how many die on the job [WaterAid]

08:50 GMT – More than 158,000 volunteer to help UK tackle coronavirus

More than 158,000 people have volunteered to help Britain’s National Health Service fight the coronavirus outbreak just hours after a request for a quarter of a million volunteers, ITV said.

The death toll from coronavirus in the UK jumped on Tuesday by 87 to a total of 422 – the biggest daily increase since the crisis began.

Ambulances are seen outside an NHS centre in London. The NHS is expecting a peak in Coronavirus cases soon, so much so that they will soon be faced with whose life to save. [Andy Rain/EPA-EFE]

08:45 GMT – French death tally much higher than official data: hospitals chief

The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus is much higher than the official daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals and does not include those dying at home or in retirement homes, the head of the hospitals federation said.

“We only know the data provided by hospitals… The increase in the official data is already major, but the absolute numbers would no doubt be effectively much higher if we aggregated what is happening in retirement homes as well as the people who die at home,” Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospitals federation, said on France Info radio.

A medical employee walks by the civil hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France. The Grand Est region is now the epicenter of the outbreak in France, which has buried the third most virus victims in Europe, after Italy and Spain [Jean-Francois Badias/AP]

08:37 GMT – Australia welfare agency stretched to the limit

Australia’s federal government says as many as one million Australians could find themselves out of work in coming days due to shutdown.

Read more here.

08:30 GMT – Vietnam to halt new rice export contracts until March 28

Vietnam will temporarily suspend signing new rice export contracts until at least March 28, the government said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the ministries of trade and agriculture to submit a report on domestic rice supplies and exports, according to a copy of the statement seen by Reuters.

A farmer harvests rice by a paddy field outside Hanoi, Vietnam [File: Kham/Reuters]

08:05 GMT – Thai lockdown sparks exodus of 60,000 migrant workers

About 60,000 migrant workers living in Thailand have left the country since authorities shut malls and many businesses on the weekend, a Thai interior ministry official said.

The official told Reuters 60,000 migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar had returned home as of Tuesday.

The country has closed its land borders, told people to stay at home, and closed most businesses in an attempt to curb the virus.





India declares 21-day ‘total lockdown’



08:00 GMT – Mexico suspends refugee requests

Mexico temporarily halted the processing of asylum requests from Tuesday, its refugee agency said.

Migration authorities will resume processing applications on April 20, Mexico’s refugee agency COMAR said, in line with a government order for various public offices to halt certain functions.

The foreign ministry will put the issuance of passports on hold from March 27 to April 19, it said.

07:50 GMT – India bans export of malaria drug

India’s government said that it is banning the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from the medication, as experts test its efficacy in helping treat patients.

There are currently no approved treatments, or vaccines for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness. Researchers are studying existing treatments and working on experimental ones, but most patients receive only breathing assistance.

Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is among the medications that are being tested, as a potential treatment. Earlier this week, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), which maintains a list of drug shortages, said there is a shortage of hydroxychloroquine.

“Chloroquine has demonstrated toxicity in certain patients,” Dinesh Dua, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, told Reuters. “You have to tread with caution because there is no comprehensive data to prove it works.”

People gather at a pharmacy in Mumbai to buy supplies following Indian Prime Minister’s announcement of a government-imposed nationwide lockdown [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

07:35 GMT – Singapore not ruling out holding elections

Singapore’s government said it was not ruling out holding a general election, saying strong leadership was needed in a crisis.

Singapore, which must hold a ballot by early 2021, revised its electoral boundaries this month, in a move typically seen as a precursor to calling a vote. Some opposition parties have urged against an election over health risks.

In parliament, senior minister Teo Chee Hean said “the present situation is not ideal” but said that because the outbreak could continue for some time, Singapore could go for early elections.

07:20 GMT – Germany reports 4,191 new cases

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany have risen to 31,554 while 149 people have died of the COVID-19 disease, according to statistics from the RKI health institute.

Cases rose by 4,191 while the death toll increased by 36, the tally showed.

07:05 GMT – Cases in South Africa rise to 709: health minister

Coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said, speaking on the local news channel SABC.

A store assistant gives people hand sanitiser as shoppers stock up on groceries at a Makro Store in Durban, South Africa [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

06:30 GMT -Taiwan confirms 19 more cases, total now at 235

Taiwan confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, all imported, bringing the total number of infected people to 235.

______________________________________________________________________

This is Mersiha Gadzo in Doha taking over the live updates from my colleague Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

____________________________________________________________

05:40 GMT – Federal officials reach deal on $2 trillion stimulus package

The White House and Senate leaders from both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a healthcare system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement came after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure; it still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give most Americans direct payments, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367bn programme for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the last issues to close concerned $500bn for guaranteed, subsidised loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.

Read more here.

05:15 GMT – Malaysia extends lockdown until April 14

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says a two-week lockdown that began on March 18 will be extended until April 14.

In a televised speech to the country, Muhyiddin said 172 more cases were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total across the country to 1,796.

He assured people there were plenty of supplies and that the government would be ramping up testing, especially in virus “hotspots”.

A soldier and a police officer show a placard to a motorcyclist at a roadblock set up to enforce movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

04:55 GMT – South Korea offers spare medical equipment to US

South Korea says it will send medical equipment to the US if it can spare any, after an urgent request from US President Donald Trump.

In a 23-minute phone call, Trump told President Moon Jae-in he would help Korean producers obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their equipment, South Korea’s Blue House said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Moon told Trump that South Korea “will provide as much support as possible, if there is spare medical equipment in Korea”.

People walk through an alleyway in Seoul, South Korea [Ed Jones/AFP]

04:35 GMT – Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Australian island

Some 800 Australian passengers on board the Vasco de Gama cruise ship, which is due to dock in the western Australian port of Fremantle on Friday, will be taken to Rottnest Island for quarantine, according to the ABC.

Rottnest is a popular holiday island renowned for its wildlife. It lies about 24 kilometres (15 miles) west of Fremantle.

04:30 GMT – Hefty fines for NSW residents who breach self-isolation

Police in New South Wales are detailing the powers they will be given to enforce the increasing restrictions on daily life in Australia’s most populous state, including fines of 1,000 Australian dollars ($604) for those who breach self-isolation rules.

The state earlier announced 211 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,029.

04:20 GMT – Malaysia records 17th death

Malaysia has reported its 17th death from coronavirus.

The health ministry says the latest death was a 66-year-old man with a history of chronic illness who died in the southern state of Johor.

04:15 GMT – Thailand cases rise as government prepares to invoke emergency

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Thailand rose to 934 on Wednesday, a day before a state of emergency is due to come into force, giving the government sweeping powers.

A health official said a further 107 people had been diagnosed with the infection.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who first took power in a coup in 2014, said emergency rule would begin on Thursday. The decree allows the government to “censor or shut down the media if deemed necessary”, among other measures.

Migrant workers from Myanmar pass through border gate at Myawaddy, Myanmar, after leaving Thailand due to the coronavirus outbreak [Thant Zin Aung/Reuters]

The US has lifted a ban on a Malaysian medical glove maker it previously accused of using forced labour.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday said disposable rubber gloves made by WRP Asia Pacific after March 16 would be allowed into the country.

Malaysia is the world’s biggest manufacturer of medical gloves and WRP has the capacity to produce more than 11 billion gloves a year.

03:45 GMT – Malaysia PM to make special address to nation; more financial support offered

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will make a special televised address at 1pm (05:00 GMT), with the country halfway through a two-week lockdown.

The government earlier announced a series of measures to ease financial stress, including a moratorium on loan repayments.

03:15 GMT – South Korea reports 100 more coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 100 more cases of the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 9,137.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that 34 of the 100 cases were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The KCDC also said nationwide fatalities from the virus increased by six to 126.

03:15 GMT – Philippines Communist rebels to observe ceasefire after UN call

Communist rebels in the Philippines say they will observe a ceasefire after UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to all armed conflicts because of the coronavirus.

The Communist Party of the Philippines says its New People’s Army has been ordered to stop all offensives from Thursday until April 15. The conflict has been going on for more than 50 years.

03:00 GMT – Bolsonaro accuses Brazil media of fuelling hysteria

Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is accusing the media of stoking hysteria over the coronavirus, repeating his view that concerns about the virus are overblown.

“The virus arrived, we are confronting it, and it will pass shortly,” he said in a televised address. “Our lives have to continue. Jobs should be maintained.”

About 2,200 people in Brazil have been confirmed to have the virus, with 46 deaths reported.

Brazilians banged pots and pans at their windows to show their disgust at Bolsonaro’s handling of coronavirus [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

02:15 GMT – ‘Bunker down’: New Zealand declares state of emergency

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared a state of national emergency as the country prepared to go into a month-long lockdown at midnight (11:00 GMT).

The country has 205 cases, but Ardern says modelling suggests there could actually be thousands.

All non-essential services, schools and offices will be shut and people told to stay at home.

“Make no mistake this will get worse before it gets better,” Ardern told Parliament. “We will have a lag and cases will increase for the next week or so. Then we’ll begin to know how successful we have been.”

01:55 GMT – Australia tightens restrictions, worries about intensive care needs

Australia has further tightened restrictions on movement, including limiting the number of people allowed at a wedding to five and those attending a funeral to 10.

Officials are concerned that if the number of cases continues to rise (there are now more than 2,250 confirmed cases) intensive care will be overwhelmed.

01:30 GMT – Xi Jinping to attend G20 video summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the virtual G20 summit on the coronavirus that is due to take place on Thursday.

President Xi Jinping will attend a special G20 leaders’ summit on responding to the #COVID19 pandemic Thursday in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday. The video summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, the G20 Presidency in 2020. pic.twitter.com/J67yrALqow

— People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) March 25, 2020

00:40 GMT – South Korea to step up screening of arrivals from US

South Korea plans to step up screening procedures for people arriving in the country from the US, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The new measures will come into effect no later than midnight on Friday (15:00 GMT).

People arriving from Europe are already required to be tested and complete two weeks of self-isolation.

00:30 GMT – China reports 47 more cases in people coming from overseas

China continues to report more cases in people returning to the country from overseas.

It now has a total of 474 such cases, with an increase of 47 at the end of Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry says most of the cases involve foreign nationals, but anyone arriving from overseas is required to go into centralised quarantine for 14 days.

I’m Kate Mayberry with Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

For all the updates from yesterday (March 24), click here.