Spare a thought for our scientists on the icy continent

Few people have, until now, experienced confinement. As we are adapting to the new normal we have all learned something about ourselves: How well we can deal with social and physical isolation. If you enjoyed the last few weeks or at least didn’t crave a return back to the outdoors, congratulations you have what it takes to become an Antarctic astronomer, or an astronaut, or a submariner. But let’s focus on my first example. You get the point, it’s about working and living in closed quarters with very little option to escape and, ideally, enjoying the experience. It was in the 1960s that astronomers realised that the Antarctic continent would be perfect to study the cosmos. Like most mountain peaks, the continent is high in elevation, thanks to millions of years of ice accumulation. In fact while Australia is the lowest continent, Antarctica is the highest with an average elevation of 2500m (Mt Kosciusko’s elevation is 2,228m). The altitude is important because the atmosphere degrades the performance of telescopes. If you combine this feature with other meteorological properties such as the low temperatures and a very stable atmosphere which allow observatories to record sharper and deeper images, Antarctica is the best place for astronomers other than observing directly from space itself (at a fraction of the price). Since late February, inland stations like the South Pole and Concordia,the highest manned station located in the middle of the continent, have started their winter-over. It means that their crew and scientists are now unable to leave the ice until the beginning of the summer in October. No plane or other mode of transportation can allow them to leave. With 42 people now by themselves at the South Pole and 12 people at Dome C, we hope that they not only like each other but that they have the character some of us have struggled to find during this pandemic. Their sense of isolation is exacerbated by the long night they are about to enter, but for the astronomers this is the time to shine. The next Sunrise won’t be until September and the sky is exclusively theirs until then. The long and continuous night is one of the advantages sought by astronomers. Consider, for example, how they study exoplanets, planets that orbit starts other than the Sun. One way we detect them and calculate their size and orbit is by looking how they eclipse their stars as they pass in front of it. Viewed from the Earth, we simply need to repeatedly measure the brightness of these stars and note how often and for how long this brightness decreases. Without the Sun pausing these observations, astronomers learn more about repeatable event such as this one. Similarly, tracking the source of gravitational waves that are emitted when large neutron stars or black hole collide is a lot easier without interruptions. When a gravitational wave detector discovers an event, it is only capable to located it to a general region of the sky which makes it hard to follow up and study. It’s up to telescope to scan the region fast enough to locate and observe the visual counterparts of these rare events. So on June 21, spare a thought for our scientists, isolated in Antarctica of their own will, as they celebrate “mid-winter” and embark on the second half of their lonely but fulfilling year on the icy continent.

