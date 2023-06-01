BERLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conference:
LD Micro Invitational XIII Investor Conference
- June 6, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel
- One-on-one meetings only
Spark CEO, Chelsea Grayson, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this conference. Meetings can be scheduled through LD Micro, at dean@ldmicro.com, or through MKR Investor Relations, Spark Network’s investor relations firm, at lov@mkr-group.com.
About LD Micro
LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD’s sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.
About Spark Networks SE
Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark’s portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.
Contact
Investors:
Todd Kehrli
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
lov@mkr-group.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-to-participate-in-ld-micro-invitational-xiii-investor-conference-on-june-6th-301840751.html
