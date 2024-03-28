Sparkling Logic Launches AI Assistant, An Interactive Decision Management Tool Powered by Generative-AI

AI Assistant Delivers Greater Agility and Transparency to Decision Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sparkling Logic today announced the launch of AI Assistant, an interactive tool that enables users to complete decision management tasks through generative AI.



An add-on to the SMARTS™ decision management platform, AI Assistant provides guided, on-demand support throughout the decision management lifecycle. AI Assistant leverages a language learning model (LLM) form of generative AI that has been pre-trained on various decision management tasks. Users can chat and interact with AI Assistant to achieve the following using natural language:

Create and modify project assets such as data, decision flows, and business rules

Generate easy-to-understand explanations for decision logic outcomes

Ask product-related questions and receive summaries of and links to relevant information from SMARTS™ Documentation

Through AI Assistant, users will be able to onboard more quickly, author business rules in a no-code manner, and increase overall transparency. AI Assistant was first announced last fall as part of Sparkling Logic’s Augmented Intelligence initiative. This initiative aims to leverage emerging technologies like generative AI to simplify decision management for non-technical business analysts and domain experts.



“We created SMARTS™ to give the business side more control over their operational decisions through an innovative decision management platform,” said Carlos Serrano-Morales, Co-Founder and CTO of Sparkling Logic. “AI Assistant is a great addition to our host of tools within SMARTS™ that empower non-technical users to efficiently and effectively manage decision logic. We have a strong roadmap of further LLM-supported tools to increase business analysts’ efficiency in creating, testing, and managing their operational decisions”.



Sparkling Logic will be demoing AI Assistant in the Exhibit Hall at Building Business Capability 2024 in April.



About Sparkling Logic



Sparkling Logic Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company dedicated to helping organizations automate and optimize key decisions in daily business operations and customer interactions in a low-code, no-code environment. Our customers include global leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and IoT.



SMARTS™ by Sparkling Logic is a modern, enterprise-level, application-agnostic, decision-management platform that enables non-technical analysts and SMEs to easily manage business-critical decisions, whether explicit or AI-driven, with minimal IT resources.



Learn more at www.sparklinglogic.com.



