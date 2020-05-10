Speaker hopes monsoon session will be on time

NEW DELHI : Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday said he was hopeful that the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament will be held on time. The budget session earlier this year was cut short due to the covid-19 outbreak.

“Despite covid-19 crisis, I am hopeful that session could be held on time. But it will also depend on the situation prevailing at that time,” Birla told Press Trust of India, adding that steps to follow social distancing norms will be worked out when the time comes.

The monsoon session of Parliament typically starts June-end and goes for over a month. The coming session is crucial as the government wants to pass key policy legislation. Covid-19 has hit legislative work, and even parliamentary committee meetings are on hold. Secretary generals of both Houses have been asked whether such meetings can be held via videoconferencing.

