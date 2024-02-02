Specright and How2Recycle® Announce Partnership to Leverage Digitized Specification Data to Create Clear, Accurate Packaging and Labeling Recycling Instructions

With a single source of truth for all specifications, first of its kind program aims to take the guesswork out of consumer recycling

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Specright , the leader in Specification Management software, today announced a partnership with How2Recycle® , a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to the public. Together, the companies are working to connect digitized specification data to inform the creation of clear, accurate recycling instructions on packaging across the U.S. and Canada in an effort to eliminate consumer confusion around recycling.

“When it comes to claims around sustainability and recycling, it’s critical that companies have the most accurate data and for that reason, ideally one source of truth for packaging material data,” said Paul Nowak, Executive Director of GreenBlue. “In the How2Recycle program, we ask up to sixty questions about any single piece of packaging and generally this information can be found in a specification. We look forward to working with Specright to help harmonize our data into one platform, leading to a positive ripple effect across every organization in the packaging industry.”

With the help of Specright’s patented Specification Data Management™ Platform, How2Recycle is planning to pilot live integrated connections to its platform during Q2 2024 following a successful data attribute harmonization phase. During this pilot, the program will then be able to directly pull in data from Specright to How2Recycle, minimize quality issues and errors from human entry, eliminate duplicate data entry, and aid in reporting, all while maintaining data security.

How2Recycle is a program that has existed for nearly 12 years around packaging labeling instruction and stemmed from GreenBlue, an environmental non-profit looking at bringing sustainability and materials together in the world. The organization’s mission is to get more materials in the recycling bin by taking the guesswork out of recycling.

“Our partnership promise at Specright is ‘one plus one equals three,’ in the sense that we work better together with all of our partners – together creating more positive change in the world through products and packaging,” said Adam Armstrong, Vice President of Customer Success and Strategic Partnerships of Specright. “This partnership comes at a time when consumer demand is at an all-time high for more sustainable products and packaging, and for education around recycling specifically.”

A recent survey by Specright found that 82% of U.S. consumers say they are more likely to recycle products if companies and brands include the appropriate steps for how to recycle correctly directly on the product or packaging. More than two-thirds (71%) say they are more likely to believe a company’s sustainability claims if they are printed directly on the product or packaging (i.e., similar to a nutritional label).

“Consumers have a strong desire to make an impact on waste reduction, but without clear instructions on recycling, confusion persists,” said Matthew Wright, founder and CEO of Specright. “How2Recycle’s mission aligns closely with Specright’s vision of living in a world without waste, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to help companies align their data to provide clear instructions for effective recycling and ultimately more successful sustainability initiatives.”

For more information on Specright’s patented Specification Data Management™ platform, visit https://specright.com/ .

‍About Specright

Specright is the first purpose-built, patented platform for Specification Management. Whether it’s packaging, raw materials, formulas, products, or machines, Specright helps companies digitize, map, and take action across their supply chain to reduce costs, increase profitability, and drive sustainability. Specright serves customers across industries, including packaging, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, retail, industrials, and more. Recognized as a leader in Specification Management, Specright was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023, had three executives honored as Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know in 2023 and won Food Logistics’ 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider award. For more information, visit: www.specright.com .

About How2Recycle®

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 500 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of GreenBlue, an environmental non-profit looking to bring sustainability and materials together in the world. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info . Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit https://greenblue.org/projects/how2recycle/how2recycle-membership/ for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org .

For media inquiries, contact:

SHIFT Communications

specright@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specright-and-how2recycle-announce-partnership-to-leverage-digitized-specification-data-to-create-clear-accurate-packaging-and-labeling-recycling-instructions-302052353.html

SOURCE Specright

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

