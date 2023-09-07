Speech to text API market to grow by USD 3.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The speech to text API market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices is driving growth in the speech-to-text API market. The number of mobile subscriptions is growing rapidly across the globe, and end users are mainly choosing technological mobile devices that can be used for both personal and work purposes. This has led to an increase in the use of advanced assistive technologies such as voice assistants and biometric recognition. Subsequently, mobile games became an important part of the game industry as more game companies moved towards cutting-edge app design. The growth in the number of connected devices worldwide is a key driver of demand for speech-to-text API. The monitoring, management, and maintenance of these devices is becoming more and more complex as their number grows exponentially. In most aspects of commerce, e.g., for data collection via mobile devices, as well as secure networks and unified communications, mobility is essential. The growing adoption of mobile devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the speech to text API market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 3.26 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Market Challenge- The lack of accuracy of speech-to-text API is a challenge that affects the growth of the market. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The speech-to-text API market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The speech-to-text API works by using machine learning (ML) algorithms to analyze and learn from large data sets of human-written text. Speech-to-text APIs can generate content much faster than humans, making them important tools for businesses that need to produce large amounts of content within in short time. The speech-to-text API produces grammatically correct, well-written, engaging, and high-quality content. Hence, due to the high demand for high-quality content, the speech-to-text API market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Speech to Text API Market:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Cantab Research Ltd., Deepgram Inc. , GoVivace Inc., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Liveperson Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Otter.ai Inc., Rev.com Inc., SoundHound AI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vocapia Research SAS, VoiceCloud LLC, and VoxSciences Ltd. View FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Speech to Text API Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,269.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Cantab Research Ltd., Deepgram Inc. , GoVivace Inc., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Liveperson Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Otter.ai Inc., Rev.com Inc., SoundHound AI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vocapia Research SAS, VoiceCloud LLC, and VoxSciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

