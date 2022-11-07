Speed 3D's new e-commerce platform applies AR technology to online retailing

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the first and only official business partner of the Meta Spark AR Network in Taiwan, Speed3D continues to work for new breakthroughs in smart AR technology. To provide a better immersive experience, Speed3D will be launching its new e-commerce platform called METAR Commerce next year. This revolutionary platform will benefit both retailers and the online shopping community.

Prior to establishing Speed3D, Marvin Chiu, the founder and CEO of Speed3D, accumulated over 26 years of hands-on experience in the technology industry and served in high managerial positions at leading software companies including Trend Micro and CyberLink. At the end of 2013, Chiu decided to start his own business with a focus on 3D modelling technology. “Speed3D will ‘speed up’ the process of 3D modelling while lowering the costs of production,” said Chiu.

The first application of Speed3D, Insta 3D, went viral quickly and became one of the most popular downloaded apps globally. This app enables social media users to create their own 3D avatars simply by transforming them from 2D photos. Launched in July 2014, Insta 3D was ranked number one in the USA on April 23, 2015, and ranked top 1 in other English-speaking countries the same year. A year later, Speed3D cooperated with Capcom Monster Hunter, a well-known Japanese role-playing video game, by transforming 2D facial pictures into realistic 3D avatars and making it sharable through social media platforms.

The popularity of Insta3D has attracted Facebook to approach Speed 3D for collaboration. Chiu recalls that the question Guannan Pu, Facebook Product Partnerships Manager, asked him, “Are you interested in being the next generation digital marketing platform partner?” Since 2018, Speed 3D has become the first technical collaborator in the Asia Pacific region on the Facebook AR studio platform.

Through facial detection and mobile sensing technology, the Facebook camera combined with 3D components has made AR effects more realistic, brought improved interactive effects, and created infinite possibilities for interactive marketing. Currently, there are 2.7 billion creators on Spark AR. By producing creative products, Speed3D has served over 200 brands in digital marketing and has become the most competitive Facebook partner around the world, with clients from almost every industry, including finance, fashion, the automotive industry, and tourism.

Despite these achievements, Speed3D continues to develop new products and enhance its algorithm research. “We are dedicated to augmented reality and machine learning. We strive to provide more advanced smart AR products and stay in the leading position among competitors by optimizing our facial technology and image recognition,” said Chiu.

Picbot, for example, the world’s first AR-compatible smart photo booth robot, provides an interactive and entertaining experience with 3D animated features and mobile control capabilities. Other products like FunkAR combine social engagement with digital commerce and customizing web-based AR cards which can be linked to any external website.

In addition to helping clients succeed in digital marketing with smart AR products, the company’s dedication to helping clients solve their problems has led to a growing number of business partners. Chiu firmly believes that client satisfaction is much more important than making money.

Supported by the National Development Council of Taiwan, METAR Commerce will be launched in 2023. This platform will allow retailers to sell products like sunglass or earrings with 3D try-on capabilities through the website so that potential customers can try those products on without having to leave their homes. Chiu believes METAR will significantly increase the accessibility of 3D and AR production for many retail companies. “METAR Commerce will allow anyone, even those with no understanding of AR technology, to create a WebAR retail space where customers can try out products digitally,” says Chiu.

