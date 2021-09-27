‘Spencer’ trailer debuts more Kristen Stewart-Diana perfection: Watch

When Neon dropped a teaser for director Pablo Larraín’s Spencer last month, the internet was inconsolable. Just two words — star Kristen Stewart quietly saying “They don’t” in the most sublime Diana accent you’ve ever heard — promised such a phenomenal dramatic biopic for the late Princess of Wales that fans all but declared it a triumph sight unseen.

Now, the project’s first full-length trailer is debuting further perfection, revealing even more spine-chillingly uncanny dialogue from Stewart and a number of Diana’s iconic looks as recreated for the film. The supremely promising sneak peek is backed by an onslaught of good reviews from critics who saw Spencer‘s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Written by Steven Knight, the partially fictional movie will reimagine Diana’s decision to divorce Prince Charles and leave the British Royal Family. Spencer is in theaters Nov. 5.