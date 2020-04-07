Spend some ‘fun and sweetness’ time ‘At Home With Olaf’ during your coronavirus quarantine: ‘The world needs more Olaf always’

Thanks to the combination of the spring weather and the coronavirus quarantine, now isn’t the ideal time to build a snowman — even if we wanted to. Thankfully, Disney Animation is warming our hearts via a new digital series of Frozen shorts starring Josh Gad’s hug-loving snowman, Olaf. Directed by Hyrum Osmond, episodes of At Home With Olaf are debuting throughout the week on Walt Disney Animation Studios’s official YouTube page and social media channels. And these shorts are literal homework for the duo: Osmond is overseeing the animation of the cartoon shorts at home, while Gad is recording Olaf’s voice in his own house. Not that either is complaining. On Twitter, Osmond expressed his delight at being able to bring “A little fun and sweetness for your day.”

Gad, meanwhile, has been using his Twitter feed to share some behind-the-scenes details. For example, the actor posted this photo of his recording set-up for aspiring sound engineers everywhere.

He also revealed that he was wearing a silk Kimono while voicing the second episode, “Alone in the Forest.” We have a feeling that Elsa would approve.

At Home With Olaf will reportedly consist of 20 shorts, and so far, Frozen fans seem to love these cartoons as much as Kristof loves ‘80s power ballads.

To Hyrum Osmond. Thank you.

To be the only animator & finding you make this from home when Hyrum is also probably worried is amazing.

Do people not know how long it takes to animate anything?

This is incredible & many should be looking closely to this animator’s future projects. — John Dreyer (@ashowforyou) April 6, 2020

The adorable, funny, and precious content we needed right now ❤ thank you! — Jackie Engle❤ (@Coltongirlovato) April 7, 2020

The world needs more Olaf always. — Beth #StayHome Corcoran (@RungineerBeth) April 7, 2020

