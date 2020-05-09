Spending Mothers Day by the phone

news, local-news,

Over the last few years 93-year-old Audrey Flood would spend her Mothers Day surrounded by five generations of family but this year will be a little bit different. Due to Ms Flood’s age and the restrictions around visiting people due to COVID-19 Ms Flood is likely to spend most of her day on the phone. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania But that shouldn’t worry her according to daughter, Carol Gunningham. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Gunningham said her mother had always been the rock who held the family together. “She is angelic, she is just beautiful,” she said. “She means the world to me .. she would put herself out for anything and anyone, she is the most beautiful person out. “She has always been there for all the grand kids, she could tell you all their names and their birthdays too.” Ms Flood has six children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. For her the secret to being a good mum and grandma is pretty simple. “Look after them well and be kind to them,” she said. I think family is very important, they keep an eye on you and see that you are going alright.” Ms Gunningham said the most important lesson her mum has taught her was, if you can’t do a good job for someone then don’t offer. Well that and not going to bed angry. “My mum always told me if you have a husband who is there for you and supports you and every now and again if you have an argument you do not go to bed without fixing that argument,” Ms Gunningham said. She said it was sad they wouldn’t be able to spend Mothers Day together but sometimes you have got to do what you have to do. “There is nothing [we] can do about it is there,” Ms Gunningham said. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/e07c05af-0220-4235-b119-ccde25325589.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg