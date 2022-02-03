Spherix Global Insights Embarks on Its Fifth Year of Extensive ADPKD Coverage as the Market Heats Up

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Autosomal dominant kidney disease (ADPKD) is a life-threatening genetic disease that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop and enlarge in both kidneys. With only one FDA-approved treatment (Otsuka’s Jynarque), nephrologists continue to face challenges effectively treating their patients, and there remains significant unmet need for new treatment options.

Spherix’s second annual patient chart audit included in their RealWorld Dynamix™ service (profiling data from 800 ADPKD patient charts, released at the end of 2021) reveals that eight-in-ten nephrologists are now using Jynarque. In fact, nineteen percent of audited ADPKD patients were currently on Jynarque (up from 15% in the 2020 patient audit), and nephrologists’ satisfaction rates have improved over the past year – signaling upside for the brand.

However, some physicians have noted growing concerns about Jynarque’s aquaretic and liver effects. Notably, the percentage of physicians who are “comfortable with the risk-benefit ratio of Jynarque” has dropped substantially since the previous year’s ADPKD patient audit. Further, physicians estimate that one-third of their ADPKD patients are not prescribed Jynarque due to push back from the patients themselves, who are uneasy about the side effects and risks associated with the product.

Spherix’s extensive coverage of the polycystic kidney disease (PKD) market since 2018 leverages these annual patient chart audits along with quarterly market tracking studies. This provides insights and market intelligence on evolving treatment trends, best practices in disease progression tracking and imaging, patient typing and lab values, and potential for new pipeline products.

Spherix will release its first installment of the quarterly RealTime Dynamix™ service later this month, giving subscribed clients the opportunity to dig further into potential market opportunities as several ADPKD pipeline agents make their way through development. These therapies include bardoxolone methyl (Reata), lixivaptan (Palladio Biosciences, a Centessa company), RGLS8429 (Regulus), GLPG2737 (Galapagos), and XRx-008 (XORTX). Spherix is closely tracking nephrologists’ reactions to these pipeline products and which drugs they are most likely to prescribe once they become available.

Unsurprisingly, nephrologists express desire for a new ADPKD product that has better efficacy, both overall and specifically against cyst growth. Liver toxicity remains a concern as well – given PKD patient predisposition for liver cysts and liver toxicity side effects from current treatment options. Nephrologists are likely to adopt any new ADPKD drug that can deliver on these key attributes.

About Our Services

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Tucker Hurtado, Nephrology Franchise Head

Email: info@spherixglobalinsights.com

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spherix-global-insights-embarks-on-its-fifth-year-of-extensive-adpkd-coverage-as-the-market-heats-up-301475165.html

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

