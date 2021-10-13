Spies may be storing data to decrypt with a future quantum computer

Quantum computers can’t crack encrypted networks – yet Krunja/Getty Images

Intelligence agencies may be intercepting encrypted messages and storing them in the hope that they can eventually develop a practical quantum computer to crack them, a security researcher who has worked with the UK government has warned.

Although dozens of research groups are currently trying to build a practical quantum computer, none has yet publicly succeeded. Such a machine could quickly find the prime factors that serve as the multiplicative building blocks of a number – for example, 3 and 7 are the prime factors of 21. …