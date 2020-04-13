Spike in online crime reporting

news, local-news, crime, Tasmania, crime stoppers, David Daniels, Crime Stoppers Tasmania

The number of anonymous reports of crime being made to Crime Stoppers has more the doubled in the five years to 2019. Two-thirds of reports are now submitted through the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers Tasmania chairman David Daniels said there was a growing awareness in the community about Crime Stoppers being a confidential and anonymous reporting system for crime. “Most tips relate to drugs, but other serious criminal offences such as wanted persons, firearms, murder, theft, sex offences and even road offences are also reported,” Mr Daniels said. “There is also an increasing understanding that the community can itself play an effective role in keeping Tasmania safe. “Increasingly, criminals don’t have friends in Tasmania.” In 2019, reports to Crime Stoppers provided key information for a number of major police investigations including: Anyone with information relating to crime in their community can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000. If the information is related to an incident in progress, please call Tasmania Police directly on triple-0 for an emergency or on 131 444 to reach the police information line.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/2f2a528d-2297-4868-a594-706b02d8bb28.jpg/r0_168_4253_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg