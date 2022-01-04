SPK Releases vCAD™: Enables the Instant Creation of Engineering Cloud Workstations, Preconfigured with Your Team's Software and Setup

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SPK and Associates, LLC (SPK) is excited to announce the release of their new Virtual Engineering Platform – vCAD™. vCAD is an easy-to-use product that allows engineers to quickly set up and manage cloud workstations in AWS, optimized for MCAD, ECAD, and FEA applications such as SolidWorks™, Creo™, Cadence™, Ansys™ and so on. vCAD allows engineers to create an engineering workstation preconfigured with the team’s engineering software and data at the touch of a button. Teams can bring new engineers onboard in just a few minutes, rather than the typical days or weeks it takes waiting for a new desktop or laptop to be purchased and set up.

In today’s hyper-competitive arena of product development, you can’t keep deploying CAD, EDA, and FEA apps on local laptops and servers.

“We are so excited to launch this virtual platform, specifically developed to serve product development teams,” remarked Christine McHale, CEO and Co-Founder of SPK. “As a service provider that provides Engineering IT services to product development teams, we believe that vCAD will significantly streamline onboarding new engineers to product development projects. It will also improve the performance and security of engineering software.”

SPK helps product-makers maintain their edge in agility and innovation with this secure, cloud-hosted virtual engineering platform. It enables scattered teams to work remotely—efficiently—without interruption, 24/7. The vCAD platform can handle the demanding graphical processing load required by MCAD designers. It can also run CPU-intensive FEA analyses.

Besides radically shortening the onboarding process, Recent vCAD users also report a 5x increase in the performance of their MCAD, EDA, and FEA applications over what they experience with physical desktops. Expense is also minimized as the vCAD devices cost less to run and maintain than physical devices.

Visit SPK online to learn more about this new product and how it can accelerate product development.

About SPK and Associates, LLC. (SPK): Founded in 1997 with headquarters in Scotts Valley, CA, SPK is a privately held, leading technology services company entirely focused on improving Engineering with smart information technology solutions. SPK understands the systems, processes, data and applications critical to successful product development, and dedicate ourselves to helping clients build, test, and release products faster and better. For 25 years, we have helped our customers harness technology to optimize engineering and accelerate product delivery. Follow @spkaa on Twitter and visit spkaa.com for more information about SPK.

Media Contact:

Mary Rodrigues

831-600-6716

326878@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spk-releases-vcad-enables-the-instant-creation-of-engineering-cloud-workstations-preconfigured-with-your-teams-software-and-setup-301453332.html

SOURCE SPK and Associates

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

