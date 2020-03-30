Splurge Monday’s Workwear Report: Camel Hair Jacket  – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

I bought a camel blazer on something of a whim recently and have been surprised at how often I’ve been wearing it. I love it layered over an all-black outfit (black turtleneck and trousers in colder months, black blouse and ankle pants in the summer) or a jewel-toned sheath for work. I also really like it for making an “outfit” out of a white tee and jeans on the weekend.

This Brooks Brothers blazer was originally $698 but is now $488.60. It’s available in regular sizes 0–14 and petite sizes 0–10. Camel Hair Jacket

Two more affordable options are J.Crew’s popular Schoolboy Blazer in camel, which is on sale for $79.97 at Nordstrom Rack, and a sweater blazer from Lauren Ralph Lauren, which is on sale for $57.75 at Zappos.

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!

Seen a great piece you’d like to recommend? Please e-mail [email protected]