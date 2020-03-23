Splurge Monday’s Workwear Report: Notch-Collar Tweed Jacket – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

A black blazer is a wardrobe must for most working women. This tweed version from Helene Berman is practically perfect because you can wear it with anything. Working from home and see a surprise video conference pop up on your calendar? Throw it over your t-shirt. A surprise in-office meeting with a client? Keep this in the office to swap out a cardigan or put over a sleeveless dress. With the tweed texture, you can even wear it with a black sheath without worrying about whether the two black fabrics “match” each other.

The blazer is $174.50 at Nordstrom (marked down from $349!) and is available in sizes XS–XL. Notch-Collar Tweed Jacket

For plus sizes, this black tweed jacket from Vince Camuto is $179 at Nordstrom.

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!

