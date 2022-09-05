Spond Partners with Surrey Cricket Foundation

Deal is great news for the grassroots game in cricket-mad county

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading sports team management platform Spond has unveiled a new partnership with the Surrey Cricket Foundation that will see Spond delivering online workshops to clubs, as well as looking at innovative ways to support both leagues and clubs across the county.

Surrey represents the largest catchment of clubs in the UK, and the Surrey Junior Cricket Championship is the largest cricket league in the UK. As part of the partnership agreement, and to symbolise its commitment to cricket in the county, Spond sponsored the ‘Unsung Hero Award’ at the Grassroots Cricket Awards, which were held at The Oval. The awards recognise the impact of volunteers across the game in Surrey.

Spond is a great fit for cricket clubs, supporting coaches through improved communications and team management, saving on average 2.5 hours per week for team coaches, or even more for admins overseeing multiple teams through the Spond Club platform.

Shoreham and Otford is one club in the South East already making full use of the Spond platform. Grant Scandling, a committee member at the club, commented: “We would really struggle to manage the team without Spond. In fact, it’s one of those things where you look back and wonder how on earth you got by without it. Payments is one area where it really makes a difference. Instead of having to manage cash, bank transfers and sometimes even cheques, we now collect all subs, match fees and other payments via the Spond app. Our Treasurer loves it!”

Trine Falnes, Spond CEO, commented: “Surrey County Cricket is world-renowned, although of course the county team and The Oval are only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what they do, and we’re delighted to be playing a part in supporting the grassroots game through the Surrey Cricket Foundation. Spond is a real game changer for coaches and admins in all sports, and cricket is no exception, as tens of thousands of UK cricketers will testify. I can’t wait to tee off our partnership and show Surrey Cricket coaches how they can stop spending so much time on admin and start doing more of what they love, in the nets or out on the pitch.”

Assistant Director of Cricket Participation, Simon Hards, said: “We’ve been working with Spond for some time now and have been really impressed with their customer-centred approach. As a Foundation, we’ve always been proud to innovate and lead the way with our programmes and activities, and we feel that Spond aligns closely to our values and ambitions.”

“We particularly like their willingness to engage proactively with end users in order to improve and develop their club management systems, all with the intention of making the operation of a recreational cricket club easier to deliver. We look forward to working with them over the coming year as we both look to further support our network of recreational cricket clubs.”

Spond is transforming cricket teams across the UK with its feature-packed team management app. To find out more about Spond and how it could transform the management of your cricket team or grassroots group, download the Spond app today . Or book a demo of Spond’s Club solution here .

