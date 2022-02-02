Sports Software Market Size to Grow by USD 5.71 Bn| Increasing Need to Improve Competitive Responsiveness to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Sports Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sports software market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 5.71 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating CAGR of 14.79%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness and growing demand for sports analytics are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The sports software market report is segmented by End-user (clubs, coaches, leagues, sports association, and others), Deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The clubs segment held the largest sports software market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment for this market. North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for sports software market in North America. Growing demand for sports analytics will facilitate the sports software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Analysis

The sports software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are launching innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Edge 10 Group: The company focuses on providing athlete management software to centralize, analyze and visualize data to improve communication and informed decision making. They offer sports software namely E10 Performance. In May 2021 , the company started its operation of a new beverage factory in Indonesia .

The company focuses on providing athlete management software to centralize, analyze and visualize data to improve communication and informed decision making. They offer sports software namely E10 Performance. In , the company started its operation of a new beverage factory in .

International Business Machines Corp.: The company operates in key business segments including Cloud and Cognitive Software, Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers sports software namely IBM Watson. In November 2021 , the company acquired SXiQ to enhance IBM Consulting’s capabilities in Australia and New Zealand to modernize applications and technology infrastructure in the cloud. In October 2021 , the company partnered with Palo Alto Networks to deliver cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and telecom customers around the world.

Some other companies covered in this report are:

Jonas Club Software



SAP SE



SPay Inc.



Sport 80 Services Ltd



Sportlyzer LLC



Stats Perform group of companies



Action Network Inc



Daktronics Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Camp Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Virtual Events Market by Application, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Event Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.79% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Action Network Inc, Daktronics Inc., Edge 10 Group, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, SAP SE, SPay Inc., Sport 80 Services Ltd , Sportlyzer LLC, and Stats Perform group of companies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-71-bn-increasing-need-to-improve-competitive-responsiveness-to-boost-market-growth–17-000-technavio-research-reports-301472422.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

