Sportspersons unite to promote #WhiteCard campaign on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Sportspersons across the globe, on Monday, made their voice heard by participating in the #WhiteCard campaign on the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

The UN General Assembly, on August 23, 2013, declared April 6 as IDSDP, recognizing the potential of sports in advancing positive social change. #WhiteCard, drawing a reference to the yellow and red cards of the sporting world, invites not to punish but to foster peace and understanding.

German professional racing driver Maro Engel, who is currently racing in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and FIA Formula E championship, wrote: “Sport has the power to change the World Today April 6th is International Day of Sport for Developmemt & Peace show your support by raising your #WhiteCard Let’s get together as a community by staying home to defeat this pandemic #April6th #SportUnitesUs #StayHome“

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal tweeted, “Thanks @JAfridi10 bhai for nominating me Now I join campaign Raise the #WhiteCard as I too believe in power of Sports. it can unite, promote mental & emotional health&upmost peace beyond political borders. I call @daws128 @TridentSportsX @iamhaideraly @PeshawarZalmi #IDSDP2020“

READ |

Lockdown diaries: A time to take stock for Mithali Raj





French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou also shared a video, saying, “Sport is a neutral and universal tool that creates an inclusive space for all. It is in this sense that I am convinced that it can help to achieve peace everywhere in the world. If you too are convinced, join us by sharing your #whiteCard#IDSDP2020#April6@peaceandsport“

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Comittee also posted a picture of himself with a white card on Twitter.

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) compiled a video with a number of athletes to push on their respective social media handles.

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh tweeted a picture with the caption: “Sport is a neutral and universal platform that creates a safe and inclusive space for everybody. Sport is the vehicle, peace is the destination and the #WhiteCard is the symbol of this journey. You too : Raise it. Join us. Share it #April6 #IDSDP2020 #ChampionsForPeace“