Spotcovery, serving as a Bridge between African Americans and Africans, Launches Optimization Tool

Feb 4, 2023

Spotcovery, the innovative media platform that connects descendants of the African continent while promoting culture, creativity, entrepreneurship and economic growth, has launched the Slickstream optimization tool on its website.

Slickstream is a user interface optimization tool that allows users of Spotcovery to smoothly and quickly scroll and search for content, creating a more enjoyable experience. Slickstream also includes features that allow users to share content with friends and family.

The communications manager for the Black-owned Spotcovery, Priscilla Sedinam Djentuh, said, “With Slickstream, users can now view more content in a shorter amount of time, making it easier to find what they are looking for. It is designed to provide an intuitive and powerful way to search, browse, and interact with content on a website. It also provides a simple way to integrate with other categories on Spotcovery, making it easy for users to find content that meets their needs.”

“At Spotcovery, we are committed to providing our users with the best experience possible,” she added. “Slickstream is the latest implementation in our mission to make our platform more user-friendly.”

Spotcovery is positioned as a bridge between African Americans and Africans. Spotcovery content is created to be relevant to Africans and African Americans with the purpose of informing, inspiring, and empowering users.

Spotcovery offers authentic content spanning everything black globally, including media and entertainment, sports and recreation, finance and cryptocurrencies, health and medicine, lifestyle and wellness, and advertising and marketing.

Business owners can list their businesses on Spotcovery to get more exposure to their target audience for free on the platform’s Black-Owned Business Directory.

Spotcovery also has a Black Community Facebook Group that provides early access to exclusive content and lively discussion for members to participate in.

Spotcovery, in collaboration with Zanzah Media, an all-in-one platform that caters to the Afro-Caribbean event market, is providing global visibility on Afro-Caribbean events through a platform that helps event creators scale by providing:

MORE TRUST between event creators and promoters

BETTER ACCESS to Afro-Caribbean Events tickets

FREE MARKETING to event creators & promoters for ticket sales and services”

Spotcovery platform resonates with African Americans and aims to reach all descendants of the African continent, regardless of which continent they reside in today.


