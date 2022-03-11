Spotify and Discord both had major disruptions to service

The only thing some Spotify users are hearing today is silence.

Spotify went down for many users on Tuesday morning. At the time of writing, Spotify has logged users out and isn’t recognizing accounts. Even their support page was glitching. According to Downdetector, which is owned by Mashable parent company Ziff Davis, reports of problems began trickling in around 12:49 p.m. EST.

At 1:22 p.m. EST, the Spotify Status account tweeted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it,” and it has yet to be fixed.

Mashable reached out for comment from Spotify, but have yet to hear back.

In between glitches, Spotify’s support page issues the following message to users:

We should have the issues with users logged out of Spotify fixed soon. For the latest, see the Status Update at this Community thread (currently only in English). March 8, 2022, 2:18 PM EST

Finally the Spotify Status account shared that things were looking better on the platform at 2:39 p.m. EST.

UPDATE: Mar. 8, 2022, 3:00 p.m. EST According to Discord, its services are also coming back online. The status page issued the following announcement at 2:49 p.m. EST.

“Remediations are working and traffic is coming back online. While we work to restore full service some functionality will remain intentionally disabled until the service stabilizes, typing events and message acknowledgement. Other functionality remains to be restored, media embeds may not work correctly at this time.”

Users are also reporting that Discord, a chatting application is down and went out at the same time as Spotify. Discord tweeted, “We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix. Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight!”

Hopefully the applications are up and running for everyone soon. In the meantime, enjoy the sound of your own thoughts.