Spotter Announces Paul Bakaus as Executive Vice President of Product and Creator Tools

Koji and Google veteran to spearhead Spotter’s product and tool offerings for creators

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spotter, the company fueling the creator economy on YouTube, announces Paul Bakaus as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Product and Creator Tools. In this role, Bakaus will focus on developing products and tools to innovatively serve creators and deliver on Spotter’s mission to provide value and resources in addition to game-changing capital. Bakaus will report to Spotter CEO and founder, Aaron DeBevoise and CSO, Rob Gabel.

Bakaus joins Spotter after serving as Head of Creators at Koji where he drove all creator efforts spanning marketing, business development, community, partnerships, and more. Bakaus was also Head of Creator Relations at Google where he started the “Google for Creators” outreach program. Bakaus also created jQuery UI, a widget and interaction library that has supported millions of websites in building highly interactive web applications.

“When I first heard about Spotter I was immediately drawn to the company’s innovative model for accelerating creator growth,” said Paul Bakaus, EVP of Product and Creator Tools at Spotter. “I’ve been ingrained in the creator community for years and am intimately familiar with the importance of workable tools to propel creator success. I look forward to working with the team to build solutions that will open even more doors for creators than they ever thought possible.”

“We could not be more excited to add Paul as EVP of Product and Creator Tools as Spotter continues to empower creators to accelerate their business with the capital, knowledge, and community to succeed at previously unimaginable levels,” said Aaron DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Spotter. “Over the last two decades Paul has pioneered teams at the intersection of product and the creator economy and he will be instrumental in our efforts of supporting creators throughout their journey.”

Spotter has deployed over $740 million to YouTube creators to reinvest in themselves and accelerate their growth, with plans to reach $1 billion in investment in 2023.

About Spotter

Spotter empowers top YouTube creators to accelerate their business and unleash their full creative potential by giving them access to the capital, knowledge, and community they need to succeed at scale. As the top provider of creator-friendly growth capital, Spotter tailors investments to meet the unique needs of each creator the company partners with, giving them the freedom to create without compromise.

Creators are then free to reinvest those funds however they choose, from hiring a team, to building their own production studios, and everything in between, all while maintaining total control over their catalogs, their channels, and their future earnings. In addition to funding, Spotter provides creators with in-depth data insights into the performance of their existing content, enabling them to leverage the full value of their library, as well as the value of future uploads and how they can improve performance in the future.

Spotter has already deployed over $740 million to YouTube creators to reinvest in themselves and accelerate their growth, with plans to reach $1 billion in investment in 2023. With a premium catalog that spans over 600,000 videos, Spotter generates more than 88 billion monthly watch-time minutes, delivering a unique scaled media solution to Advertisers and Ad Agencies that is transparent, efficient, and 100% brand safe. For more information about Spotter, please visit https://www.spotter.la/ .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spotter-announces-paul-bakaus-as-executive-vice-president-of-product-and-creator-tools-301776877.html

SOURCE Spotter