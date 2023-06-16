SPPG Introduces Big Ideas Platform – TechEconomy







The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), in collaboration with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, is set to launch the Big Ideas Platform, a pan-African intellectual session aimed at addressing the continent’s challenges.

Themed ‘Reawakening the African Renaissance: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Development,’ the pioneer event will hold on June 16, 2023 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The Big Ideas Platform by SPPG is an intellectual convergence of concepts, a marketplace of ideas, where exceptional African minds convene to engage in robust conversations.

The platform will facilitate the sharing, generation and collaboration of fresh ideas, innovative solutions and implementation strategies to address Africa’s plethora of challenges.

Panellists for the event include Amal Hassan, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Outsource Global; Adetola Onayemi, CEO, Norebase; Ijeoma Akwiwu, Co-founder/Chief Operating Officer, Pivo Africa; Dimieari Von Kemedi, Founder, Alluvial Trading, and Hamzat Lawal, Founder, CODE and Follow the Money.

Speaking on the event, Alero Ayida-Otobo, the CEO of SPPG, said, “We are excited to be hosting this event with so many great minds on our panel. SPPG is committed to fostering the development of new African solutions to African problems, charting a course towards a stronger and more sustainable system that truly benefits all.

“One of our long-term goals is to foster improved public trust in political leadership and significantly enhance Africa’s rankings in governance, accountability, inclusive development and transparency measurements.

Through the platform, we will shed light on ever-evolving issues, the unique perspectives people bring to the table, their actions and their perceptions on various trends.” Ayida-Otobo said.

According to her, the Big Ideas Platform will serve as a catalyst for change, fostering a community of forward-thinking individuals committed to translating ideas into impactful actions that shape the continent’s future.

The event is open to the public, and registration is free. It will be a great opportunity to learn from thought leaders and professionals, who have the requisite knowledge about improving Africa’s economy and enhancing its development.







