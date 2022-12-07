Spreading the Christmas Spirit, One Crafted Artisanal Artwork at a Time

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — It’s that special time of the year for people to gather together. For the big BIGO Family, that is no different. In celebration of the festive season, BIGOers from the Singapore Headquarters decided that they wanted this year’s celebration to be not only inclusive, but meaningful as well.

The BIGOer family selected NParks’ “Trees of the World 2022” decoration program to participate in. It was their way of showing support for issues related to Climate Change. The trees were decorated with specially crafted resin decorations which were handmade by special needs artisans from Jojomama. Jojomama is a platform that empowers young adults with special needs through creative avenues. BIGOers and artisans from the NGO showed up at the Singapore Botanical Gardens for this meaningful event.

It was a fun filled day despite the sudden downpour, soaking everyone to the bone. Nevertheless, BIGOers were successful in their mission and the tree now stands in resplendent glory up to 2 Jan 2023.

“We wanted to do more as a community,” said Mr James Wang, Senior Vice President for BIGO Technology. “BIGOers, no matter where we may be, are deeply connected to the pulse of the community. We know what drives us, and what concerns we share. Together, we hope to make the world a better place. This is just our small way of taking a step forward together.” He shares.

BIGO Technology has always been championing meaningful causes, both on a global scale and on a national level. In 2020, BIGO Technology put together a 24-hour live concert “Global BIGOer One World Together”, raising US$100,000 for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, to aid in relief works for the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also sent out care packages comprising masks, sanitisers and gloves to vulnerable communities in Southeast Asia.

