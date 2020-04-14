Spring Makeup Look | Makeup For Women 40 & Over | iamKeliB | iamKeliB

Spring is here and its time to get our Spring Makeup Looks in order. Being a woman over 40, wearing makeup needs to be simple and to the point. Also, I have added my Spring Makeup Look below for you to watch. In addition, I listed a few of the products that I used to create this makeup look in the video. On the other hand, here on the blog, I will be sharing more makeup looks that will be simple and easy for the everyday woman.

Spring Makeup Looks

Furthermore, If you want to keep up with my videos geared towards women 40 & over, check out my playlist. Without a doubt, my goal is to share simple and easy makeup looks that can be done in 10 to 15 minutes. I feel, once you get in your 40’s, spending an hour doing makeup is for the birds. Before you leave me please leave your email and subscribe to my channel.

How to keep your makeup looks simple

How I keep my makeup looks simple. I like to use my staple products. I will have my got to foundation, makeup palette, lip combo, liquid liner, and setting spray. I will have other items that I may use here and there but to keep it simple, you have to have a routine. I will share more about this in my next blog post

Thanks for reading and see you in the comments,