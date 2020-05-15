Sri Reddy congratulates Rana Daggubati on his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj; says, ‘I know how much you’ve gone through’ | Bollywood Life

Controversial starlet Sri Reddy made waves when she alleged that a number a celebs from the Telugu film industry were involved in sexual misconduct. She had taken the name of Abhiram Daggubati too. He is the younger brother of hunk, Rana Daggubati. But now she has come forward to wish Rana Daggubati all the happiness on his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. In a Facebook post, Sri Reddy wrote, “I know Rana garu how much you gone through…god bless u with the peaceful life with ur girl” on Facebook with a smile emoji. Does this mean that she has buried the hatchet with the Daggubati family? Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Sonam Kapoor warns Rana Daggubati on engagement, Ramayan’s record is questioned

In February 2020, Sri Reddy had made a comment on Abhiram Daggubati after news came out that Suresh Daggubati was planning to shift Ramanaidu Studios out of Film Nagar. She wrote on Facebook that it was where she had spent her first night with Abhiram. In the past, Sri Reddy had alleged that she had an affair with him and even leaked intimate pictures. Rana’s father Suresh Daggubati told a channel months later, “It’s my personal issue. I don’t want to talk about my personal issues and make them public. I will sort them out in my personal space. Every family has some issues on a daily basis. Since I’m in the limelight, some of my issues come into public consumption. I will discuss my problems with only those who will bring solutions to them.” She has taken names of Nani, Pawan Kalyan, Shekhar Kammula and Abhiram. Also Read – CONFIRMED! Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have a December wedding this year

Rana Daggubati surprised fans and friends when he announced that he was engaged to Miheeka Bajaj three days before. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj, one of the city’s leading businessmen. Miheeka knew him for ten long years but romance bloomed in the past two years. Chiranjeevi, Bipasha Basu, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor and Sophie Choudry had congratulated him. In 2018, Sri Reddy created a stir in the industry with her shocking allegations. Also Read – Rana Daggubati is all hearts as Chiranjeevi congratulates him with a family pic on his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj

