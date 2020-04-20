SS Rajamouli Takes Up the Household Chores Challenge, Aces It Like a Pro

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his magnum opus Baahubali, was recently challenged by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to take up the challenge of helping his wife in household chores.

Rajamouli did not shy away in taking up the challenge. “Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow… #BetheREALMAN,” Rajamouli said.

Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow… #BetheREALMAN https://t.co/cFxRikiJJE — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 19, 2020

The Tollywood filmmaker uploaded a video on Twitter, showing him involved in the chores with his wife. Rajamouli then challenged a number of stars. “Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan… And lets have some moooreee fun… Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani… #BetheREALMAN,” he posted along with the video.

The video shows him brooming, dusting and sweeping the floor while the wife is busy cooking breakfast. It has been viewed more than 1 lakh views in just 2 hours, with over 15,000 likes.

Rajamouli is all set to release his next directorial. He shared the title and motion poster of RRR on Telugu New Year last month. The makers also released a special teaser on actor Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27.

The upcoming magnum opus will feature Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie will also mark Telugu debut for Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release on January 8, 2021.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube