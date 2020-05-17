SS Rajamouli’s prediction about Rana Daggubati marrying before Prabhas comes true | Bollywood Life

It seems Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli can do nothing wrong. His Baahubali films were huge hits and now his perdition is also about to come true. In a media interaction, SS Rajamouli had predicted that Rana Daggubati would get married ahead of Prabhas and it’s about to be true. Rana recently announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. Post his announcement, we saw many celebs from the entertainment industry congratulating the beautiful couple. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali starred both Prabhas and Rana. Also Read – Week That Was South: Release date of Prabhas’ next with Nag Ashwin, Anushka Shetty’s new milestone on social media

The filmmaker also spoke about Prabhas’ laziness. “He is a very lazy person and he is too lazy to get married. It would be too much work for him to find a girl and talk to her parents. That’s why Prabhas isn’t tying the knot.” Also Read – Prabhas’ next with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin to release during THIS period at the box office

Rajamouli was in the news recently for his opinion about the Oscar-winning film, Parasite. He was not at all impressed by the film. In an interview to a TV channel, he said that he slept halfway through the film. Parasite, a black comedy-thriller based on social disparity has been hailed as one of the modern masterpieces. When film buffs heard SS Rajamouli’s views, they were left with mixed opinions. Some felt that he was being honest while others felt that he should not have criticized the film so openly. Also Read – Vijay Deverakonda BEATS Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to achieve this feat on Instagram

His next film RRR has been in the news since its inception and the fans are eagerly waiting for this magnum to release at the box office. The film, which was scheduled to release in July was pushed to January 2021 and now the filmmaker has confirmed that it has been postponed due to the global crisis of coronavirus. In a webinar conducted by Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said that they will reschedule the release of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer once the core team meets and review the situation.

