SSD Controllers Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 bn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The report “SSD Controllers Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026″ has been added to Technavio’s offerings. The global SSD controllers market size is expected to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Major SSD Controller Companies

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

CNEX Labs Inc.

Greenliant Systems

Hyperstone GmbH

Intel Corp.

IntelliProp Inc.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Kioxia Holdings Corp

Marvell Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Phison Electronics Corp.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Seagate Technology LLC

Silicon Motion Technology Corp

SK HYNIX Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our “Basic Plan” billed annually at USD 5000

SSD Controllers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Data center and enterprise – size and forecast 2021-2026

Client and retail – size and forecast 2021-2026

SSD Controllers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC – size and forecast 2021-2026

North America – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 South America – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa – size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The data center and enterprise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are working on improving the performance and efficiency of enterprise applications. Several organizations are adopting cloud-based services for their businesses, with the advent of digitalization. Cloud computing allows flexible, scalable, and efficient business operations, which is increasing the construction of data center facilities across the world. Many medium-sized enterprises are also expecting to begin the construction of data centers. In addition, government agencies across the world are providing improved services by utilizing advanced technologies. Data centers help government agencies by supplying computational power for analyses such as labor statistics, transportation statistics, foreign trade, internal revenue, population surveys, and service tax statistics. The advent of cloud computing and big data analytics has increased the importance of operating data center facilities globally. For instance, Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp are cloud-based applications built and managed by their respective organizations.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 70% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the presence of several manufacturers of SSD controllers, such as Toshiba, Seagate, SK Hynix, and Western Digital. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are the key countries for the SSD controllers market in APAC. The high penetration of the Internet in APAC and the focus on the development of telecommunication network infrastructure are encouraging domestic companies to launch innovative products.

Related Reports

Smart Card IC Market by Application, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart card IC market share is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026.

BLE Module Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The BLE module market share is expected to increase by USD 26.42 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Solid State Drive Controller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., CNEX Labs Inc., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Intel Corp., IntelliProp Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corp, Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Phison Electronics Corp., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Seagate Technology LLC, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, SK HYNIX Inc., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Data center and enterprise – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Data center and enterprise – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Data center and enterprise – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Data center and enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Data center and enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Client and retail – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Client and retail – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Client and retail – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Client and retail – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Client and retail – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Taiwan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Taiwan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Taiwan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Taiwan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Taiwan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 90: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.4 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 92: Intel Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 93: Intel Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 94: Intel Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 95: Intel Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Intel Corp. – Segment focus

10.5 Kioxia Holdings Corp

Exhibit 97: Kioxia Holdings Corp – Overview



Exhibit 98: Kioxia Holdings Corp – Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Kioxia Holdings Corp – Key offerings

10.6 Marvell Technology Inc.

Exhibit 100: Marvell Technology Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 101: Marvell Technology Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Marvell Technology Inc. – Key offerings

10.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Exhibit 103: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd – Overview



Exhibit 104: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd – Business segments



Exhibit 105: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd – Key news



Exhibit 106: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd – Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd – Segment focus

10.8 Seagate Technology LLC

Exhibit 108: Seagate Technology LLC – Overview



Exhibit 109: Seagate Technology LLC – Business segments



Exhibit 110: Seagate Technology LLC – Key news



Exhibit 111: Seagate Technology LLC – Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Seagate Technology LLC – Segment focus

10.9 Silicon Motion Technology Corp

Exhibit 113: Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Overview



Exhibit 114: Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Key offerings

10.10 SK HYNIX Inc.

Exhibit 116: SK HYNIX Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 117: SK HYNIX Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 118: SK HYNIX Inc. – Key offerings

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 119: Toshiba Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 120: Toshiba Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: Toshiba Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 122: Toshiba Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Toshiba Corp. – Segment focus

10.12 Western Digital Corp.

Exhibit 124: Western Digital Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Western Digital Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 126: Western Digital Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 127: Western Digital Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Western Digital Corp. – Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssd-controllers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-57-bn-apac-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth—technavio-301630958.html

SOURCE Technavio