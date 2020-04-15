SSI Recipients Will Now Get Coronavirus Payments Automatically

People who receive Supplemental Security Income benefits will automatically receive coronavirus stimulus payments, the Trump administration announced Wednesday.

Instead of having to file a tax return or give the government their bank account number, the government will use the information it already has to deliver the $1,200 payments to SSI recipients.

It’s the second time the administration has relaxed its original requirement that everybody file a tax return in order to get the benefit.

The Treasury Department previously announced that people receiving Social Security retirement benefits or Social Security Disability Insurance would get their coronavirus payments automatically. But that announcement left out SSI recipients, even though their benefits are also paid by the Social Security Administration.

“SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic,” Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

But if SSI recipients have children under 17, they still need to enter basic information on an IRS web page in order to get an extra $500 per child.

