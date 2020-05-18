St Helens man in critical condition after crash

news, local-news,

A 25-year-old St Helens man is in a critical condition after a crash on the Midland Highway on Monday. Tasmania Police and emergency services responded to reports of a serious two-car crash on the Midland Highway near Oatlands. The crash occurred when a south-bound green Subaru Impreza crashed head-on with a BCI 40-seater bus as it attempted to make a right-hand turn into the southern entrance of Oatlands about 5pm. The driver of the Subaru and his 26-year-old male passenger, also from St Helens, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were air-lifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital on Monday evening. The driver remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the passenger remains in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the bus was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital by ambulance but she only sustained minor injuries. The highway was closed for a short period of time while police crash investigation personnel inspected the scene. Tasmania Police said the cause of the crash continues to be investigated but drugs and alcohol are not suspected. Anyone who witnessed either vehicle prior to the crash is asked to contact acting Sergeant Adam Hall at Southern crash investigation services on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/b275c6d6-c939-4a1b-a333-b7eceae67851.jpg/r1_25_499_306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg