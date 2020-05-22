St Leonards’ dog daycare to go-ahead

news, local-news,

An appeal against the Launceston City Council’s approval of Winston Play and Stay, a $2.2 million purpose-built facility at St Leonards, has reached an agreement. The council approved the dog daycare and hotel facility at its March 5 meeting. After it was approved, an appeal against the council’s decision was lodged with Tasmania’s Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal. The council, developers and four appellants mediated an agreement, allowing the development to go ahead with some changes, and RMPAT approved the decision on May 19. One change was an amendment to the site’s landscaping and vegetation screen to ensure a double row of plants would be placed on the southern boundaries with the ability to reach a minimum height of 15m. Another change was made to monitor the predicted noise level of the facility six months and then 12 months after it opened. If it breached the predicted noise levels it would need to be addressed to achieve compliance. The hours dogs could be in the outside pens also changed to Monday to Sunday from 8.30am – 5.30pm and between 7am – 8.30am for relief breaks only. IN OTHER NEWS: Council’s chief executive officer Michael Stretton said the appeal retained the council’s decision to approve the development. “The [RMPAT] has directed council to issue the proponents a modified permit reflecting the terms of the agreement,” he said. “This will effectively be the end of the planning matters and the development can then proceed.” The four appellants made seven points for grounds for appeal against the council’s decision before a mediation agreement was reached. The 48 Blessington Road facility will accommodate up to 150 dogs during the day, with 60 dogs capable of staying overnight and the rest day as day-visitors. The planned facility features a half an acre outdoor fenced and sectioned play area, including a water park and a lagoon. The more than 2500 square metre indoor area includes space for a staff residence, a pooch salon and a dog drive-thru to drop pets off. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/bb9daa7b-977e-4c14-b324-3d4b623a6dab.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg