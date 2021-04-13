St. Louis elects Tishaura Jones as city’s first Black woman mayor | Afro

NNPA NEWSWIRE — At her victory speech, Jones pledged to continue working hard for equality. “It’s time for St. Louis to thrive,” she told a cheering crowd of supporters. “It’s time to bring a breath of fresh air to our neighborhoods.” “I will work to address inequities in the delivery of city services, and I will not stay silent when I see racism, homophobia, xenophobia, or religious intolerance. I will not stay silent when I spot any injustice,” she declared.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Tishaura Jones began her political career in 2002 as an appointed Democratic Committeewoman of St. Louis’ 8th Ward.

Most recently, Jones served two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, becoming the state’s first African American and first woman to ascend to the Assistant Minority Floor Leader post.

On April 6, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sister celebrated another historic first: Jones won the election as the city’s first Black woman mayor.

“Congratulations to our very own chapter Soror Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones on becoming the first African American female Mayor of the City of St. Louis,” The Deltas tweeted.

At her victory speech, Jones pledged to continue working hard for equality.

“It’s time for St. Louis to thrive,” she told a cheering crowd of supporters. “It’s time to bring a breath of fresh air to our neighborhoods.”

“I will work to address inequities in the delivery of city services, and I will not stay silent when I see racism, homophobia, xenophobia, or religious intolerance. I will not stay silent when I spot any injustice,” she declared.

Jones, 49, said her campaign had begun breaking down the historic racial barriers and the racial divides that exist and have existed for generations in St. Louis.

“I’m ready to work,” added Jones, who has served as the city’s treasurer for the past eight years.

Her victory arrives on the heels of Kim Janey’s ascension to mayor in Boston, another major U.S. city that never had a Black woman chief executive officer.

Jones, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Hampton University, and a master’s in health administration from the Saint Louis University School of Public Health, is an active volunteer with a dedication to public service. She has earned recognition from various organizations, including the Lupus Foundation of America and the St. Louis Coalition for Human Rights.

“Congratulations, Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones,” tweeted District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We’re all rooting for you and St. Louis.”