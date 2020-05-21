Stacey Solomon re-enacts Jaws scene in a bid to cheer up Joe Swash after grandmother’s death

Stacey Solomon returned to Instagram on Thursday, after taking a brief break from social media to mourn the death of Joe Swash’s grandmother.

The Loose Women panellist, 30, embarked on a ‘mission’ to cheer up her beau, 38, as she re-enacted a shark attack scene from 1975 thriller Jaws, leaving their 11-month-old son Rex in stitches.

Former EastEnders actor Joe shared his heartache earlier this week when he revealed he was not able to attend his late nan’s funeral due to the current lockdown rules in the UK.

In a bid to bring some light relief amid ‘sad, awful, lonely days’, X Factor star Stacey put on a goofy display while she cleaned the kitchen’s countertop.

The media personality kicked off her mission by pretending to walk down the stairs behind her kitchen counter.

Moments later, the mother-of-three waved her arms in the air as she acted as if she was being eaten by a shark.

‘Beginning mission ‘cheer up daddy’ when I’m doing this it feels like it looks so much better. I actually look like the Child Catcher’, the amused presenter captioned her post.

Inspiration: Susan Backlinie as Chrissie Watkins, the first shark victim, in the blockbuster movie

Joe appeared in better spirits as he chuckled at his partner’s efforts while cradling their baby boy.

Just days ago, the actor shared a gushing tribute to his grandmother Fran and voiced his devastation over not being able to attend her funeral.

His post came shortly after prolific social media user Stacey, who is known for sharing details of her day in forensic detail with her 3.3million followers, announced she was taking a rare break from Instagram amid ‘sad, awful, lonely days’.

In his touching post, Joe penned: ‘Goodnight Nanny Fran. Sleep well. I miss you so much already. I’m heartbroken. I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us…

‘I wish I could have said goodbye. But I know you know how much we all love you and you’ll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more…

‘Goodbye Nan. Love you. Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation. Thinking of all of the people who weren’t able to be by their loved ones side. Those who won’t be able to say goodbye at their funerals…

‘It’s excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way.’

Earlier in the day, Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, took to the photosharing site to share an image of Rex and send well-wishes to her followers if they are struggling.

Over an incredibly sweet snap of little Rex, Stacey wrote: ‘I’m going to be off of my stories today. For anyone who’s having an awful day or feeling alone…

‘I really hope this smile brings you a moment of happiness. Even on the saddest days, Pickle you give us so many moments when we forget what’s happening and only know the joy you bring us.’

Shortly before the announcement, she shared an image of her flowers and wrote: ‘Good morning. I’m stalking my own flowers this morning…

‘My Jasmine is one of my favourite plants in the garden and one of the only ones I’ve managed to keep alive for over a year. I hope you’re all ok this morning…

‘I keep thinking “Is it Wednesday?” Today is a new day. We’ve got this. And don’t forget… You are strong. You are smart. You are kind. You are more than enough.’

Earlier this month, Stacey informed fans that she was temporarily quitting social media ‘for personal reasons’ – leaving her followers worried about her.