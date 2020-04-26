Staff isolated as doctor tests positive

A Blue Mountains healthcare worker has tested positive today to coronavirus amid fears of an outbreak at the health facility.

The worker at Nepean Hospital, just outside Sydney, was reportedly not undertaking clinical duties and was wearing a mask during work.

media_camera People waiting in line for about 2 hours to be tested at the coronavirus Testing Clinic at Nepean Hospital in Kingswood. Picture: Jonathan Ng

“The healthcare worker wore a mask while at work and did not work while unwell,” Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District said in a statement.

“At the first sign of symptoms, the healthcare worker immediately presented to a COVID-19 clinic for testing.”

The hospital also said all staff are screened at the start of each shift at the hospital, in line with new NSW Health policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

media_camera Queues sprawled out the door of the hospital, which now has an infected medical worker.

The medical worker had not been in contact with patients for 48 hours before symptom onset, the hospital assured reporters.

Two staff members are in isolation, as are eight staff members at the Sydney Adventist Hospital.

“While this is a particularly difficult and challenging virus, we also know it still hasn’t managed to get through the community in NSW, indeed Australia, to the extent it certainly has in other jurisdictions,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

“We’re keeping in fairly low numbers.” Mr Hazzard reiterated that NSW residents should continue following social distancing measures and frequently washing their hands.

Yesterday, an aged care worker at Catholic Healthcare Bodington in the Blue Mountains also tested positive for coronavirus but had not contacted residents within 48 hours of showing symptoms. Some 20 residents have tested negative to the virus.

