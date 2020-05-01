Staged Invermay roadworks underway throughout May

community,

Construction work has begun on Goderich Street upgrades at Invermay this week. The works are part of the state government’s $40 million upgrades to roads in the area. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said while roads were quiet at the moment, the government was aware of growing traffic demand in the area. “We are continuing our work without delay so we can keep people working and be ready for the recovery and expected traffic flow post-COVID-19,” he said. Works will begin with an extra right-turn lane being constructed from Goderich Street onto Forster Street. There will also be another eastbound lane built along Forster Street onto Invermay Road. They will be conducted between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. There will also be night works between May 4 and 22 from 6pm until 6am. A second stage adding new traffic lights to the Gleadow Street intersection – this stage is planned to start in the mid-2020.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/a2aa54df-5034-4a2e-b741-cd3bf185c8bc.jpg/r0_261_6016_3660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg