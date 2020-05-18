‘Staggering’: Premier’s on-air fumble

Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk appeared to fumble on live TV when asked about mandatory testing of staff in nursing homes.

Appearing on the The Project last night, the Premier said she was concerned about community transmission after a nursing home worker tested positive coronavirus in Rockhampton, and continued to work at the facility while showing symptoms.

But the Premier said she was happy with the state’s current rates of testing, and stumbled over a question put to her by hosts Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly about mandatory testing for nursing home staff.

“The mandatory testing is not necessarily going to pick up if you’re asymptomatic,” the Premier said. “So, you can have a test and you still might be positive, I think the issue here is a bit different.”

“Sorry Premier, isn’t that exactly what the testing would do?” host Aly asked.

“If you’re relying on people to come forward with symptoms then sure, you’re only going to find symptomatic people – but if you’re testing anyone who comes onto the facility then you will stop it at its source?”

“Yeah, look, I’m happy to look into that,” Ms Palaszczuk responded. “I think the issue here was not only did the worker turn up to work with symptoms – the worker got tested and still turned up to work having been tested for COVID.”

The Premier said it was a “clear message” for workers and everybody that if you feel unwell you should “stay at home”.

Viewers of the show commented on the interview calling the Premier’s response to the questions “staggering”.

“Health is going through all of her close contacts, anyone she came into close contact with the previous week,” Ms Palaszczuk said of the aged care worker, who tested positive on Monday.

“Thankfully the residents in the home have tested negative and we’re about to embark on an independent inquiry there,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk also defended her decision to keep Queensland’s borders closed for now, despite pubs and other businesses reopening, saying her government “had to take the health advice”.

“National Cabinet has set guidelines around the numbers that are allowed (in pubs and clubs) and of course we want to see tourism return, but when its safe to do so.

“And you’ve got to remember if we have community transmission from somebody that comes from down south then that’s going to have a much bigger impact on our tourism industry,” the Premier said.

