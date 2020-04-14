Stalemate Over Small-Business Aid Deepens as Officials Warn of Funding Lapse

But administration officials have warned that the loan program could run out of its original $349 billion allotment as early as Friday, and that additional money is needed before any changes are made to the program. As of Monday, more than 4,600 lenders had been approved for more than $230 billion, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and there was concern that banks would stop issuing loans without a guarantee of more cash from the federal government.

Mr. Mnuchin remained adamant during a coronavirus task force briefing on Monday that the administration did not support adding other funds or any conditions to the request. “The president and vice president have said: Once we get the S.B.A. done, we can go into another funding bill,” he said, referring to the Small Business Administration, which is overseeing the program.

It is unclear, however, how much of that money has actually been delivered to small businesses. And while funds are slowly beginning to reach hospitals and governments — Mr. Mnuchin said on Monday that state, tribal and local governments could apply for the first half of coronavirus relief fund payments a week ahead of schedule — Democrats argue that it is clear that more aid will be needed and should be included with the small-business funds.

“We’ve said to them: Let’s negotiate,” Ms. Pelosi told Democratic lawmakers on a caucus call, according to a person on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose details of the private conversation. “We all care about small businesses and want them to succeed.”

“Hopefully, we can come to some terms if they will negotiate,” she added.

On the call, Representative Nydia M. Velázquez of New York, the chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee, also voiced concern about the administration’s ability to report how many loans had been processed or details about who was borrowing the funds.

The governors association’s chairman, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, said in a statement on Monday that he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and the administration about the response to the coronavirus.

“I have spoken to the leaders of Congress in both parties about the need for this relief,” Mr. Hogan said. “We have asked the administration to weigh in so that we can break this logjam in the Senate and get this done for the American people.”

Alan Rappeport and Emily Flitter contributed reporting.