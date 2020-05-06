Stand by me (1986) Feel good and easy-going nostalgic movies always make sure t…

Stand by me (1986)

Feel good and easy-going nostalgic movies always make sure to put a smile on your face when the times are tough. Based on the Stephen King novella The Body, and screenplay by Raynold Gideon and Bruce A Evans, Rob Reiner’s 1986 directorial ‘Stay by me’ is one such subtly positive film.

The story takes place during the Labor Day weekend of 1959 when four boys, inseparable friends all, set out in search of a dead body that one of the boys overhears his brother talking about. En route, they experience adventure, personal pressures put on them by the adult world and new perspectives about themselves, others and life itself. Richard Dreyfuss, playing the grown-up Gordie, narrates the film.

The movie is stitched with simple yet precise scenes that tell an affectionate and funny story. The movie’s life like pace is amply set for its 79 minutes runtime and features some extraordinary and bold acting from the young cast. This coming of age drama is bound together by elements like an eternity of campfire tales, pinkie swears, and debates about whether Mighty Mouse could beat up Superman. If you’re just in the mood to relax, sit back and watch something sweet, this would be a great pick.

Our opinion: Must watch

Where to watch: Amazon (UK)/DVD

