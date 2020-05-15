Stanley Tucci has developed a series of quarantine recipes after his viral cocktail video last month

While he may have played Julia Child’s husband in the Meryl Streep film Julie & Julia, Stanley Tucci seems to have struck a chord all his own when it comes to food preparation for the masses.

The Devil Wears Prada actor, 59, debuted a new article for The Atlantic on Friday titled ‘Cooking Your Way Through the Pandemic,’ which the sub-headline describes as ‘an hour-by-hour account—with recipes’ of his time spent with his family in quarantine.

The piece comes three weeks after Stanley caused somewhat of a viral sensation when he posted a flirty video to his Instagram showing the thespian making a Negroni cocktail for his wife Felicity Blunt, the sister of his Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt.

Foodie actor: Stanley Tucci debuted a new article for The Atlantic on Friday titled ‘Cooking Your Way Through the Pandemic,’ three weeks after he caused a viral sensation with a flirty video to his Instagram showing the thespian making a Negroni cocktail

In that clip from April 21st, Tucci is seen in confident cocktail masterclass mode as soft jazz music played in the background while wife Felicity filmed.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who is also the author of The Tucci Cookbook, explained in the preamble of his Atlantic article that he’s quarantining in London, England with a rather full house.

‘My wife, Felicity, and I have been sequestered here with our two small children, a boy [Matteo] 5, a girl [Emilia] 2,’ Tucci writes.

Then, he adds to the list, mentioning his home’s other quarantined inhabitants: ‘my three older children (whom I had with my late wife, Kate), a girl [Camilla] 18, boy/girl twins [Isabel and Nicolo] 20; and a girlfriend of theirs from university, who was unable to get to her parents overseas.

Mr. Julia Child: The actor, also the author of The Tucci Cookbook, explained in the preamble of his article that he’s quarantining in London with a rather full house; seen here in January

‘Cramming all these people with differing personalities, ages, needs, wants, etc. in a house for six weeks creates for an interesting dynamic,’ the Lovely Bones actor continues.

‘For the most part, things have been going very well, meaning no one has murdered anyone yet, although I am sure one of them is plotting my demise as I type this.’

Then, Stanley goes on to break down a ‘typical’ day in his blended household, as he struggles to find and prepare enough food for his considerable brood.

His role as inspiration: Tucci may have played Julia Child’s (Meryl Streep) husband in the 2009 film Julie & Julia, but he seems to have struck a chord all his own when it comes to food (and drink) preparation for the masses

People loved it: Stanley’s masterclass video showing the prep for a Negroni cocktail for his wife Felicity Blunt, the sister of his Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt, was loved on Twitter

‘With four people ages 18 to 20, the amount of food, beer, and wine consumed is staggering,’ the film and stage actor reflects later on in the piece.

‘If there is a shortage of avocados at the local stores, it’s because we’ve eaten them all. If there is no Kerrygold butter left in the United Kingdom, it’s because it’s either in our freezer or we ate it. All of it. Just f***ing ate it. Probably without even spreading it on anything,’ he muses.

The rest of the lengthy Atlantic entry includes recipes for Pasta Alla Norma, ‘simple’ chicken stock, and lamb chops.

In his new artilce: Stanley breaks down a ‘typical’ day in his blended household, as he struggles to find and prepare enough food for his considerable brood; seen here in 2017 in London

He also makes sure to include the how-to and ingredients for his now-famous afternoon cocktail, ‘A Negroni up,’ writing, ‘I look at my watch and will it to be 5 p.m. Cocktail time.’

Stanley has been married to literary agent Felicity, 39, since 2012, after meeting her at the nuptials of his friend Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski in 2010.

Tucci’s first wife Kate, mother to his first three children, tragically died of breast cancer in 2009 at the age of 47.