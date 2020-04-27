Star accuses ex of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Kristin Cavallari has accused husband Jay Cutler of “inappropriate marital conduct” in divorce papers — after telling fans the two were splitting but “have nothing but love and respect for one another” — according to documents obtained by TMZ.

RELATED: Reality star’s decade from hell

The Very Cavallari star, 33, claims Cutler, 36, “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” according to TMZ. But she also maintains that “any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband” — though the word “misconduct” was not used in his divorce filing.

media_camera Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split on Monday.

A rep for Cavallari declined to comment on the new report.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split to the world on Sunday via co-ordinated Instagram posts, following seven years of marriage.

Cavallari listed the date of separation as April 7, according to TMZ, while Cutler said it was April 21. They returned to the US from the Bahamas earlier this month following a three-week quarantine, during which the couple appeared together in smiling social media photos from the beach.

Cavallari is said to be requesting primary physical custody of the couple’s three children — sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor — with Cutler having visitation rights, while the former NFL player wants joint custody. She’s also seeking child support from Cutler and wants him to pay for their children’s health insurance.

Cutler, who married Cavallari in 2013, became a prominent part of his soon-to-be ex’s E! reality series. Earlier this year, Cavallari said cheating rumours involving Cutler led to the demise of her friendship with Kelly Henderson.

“It was actually challenging for me at first to talk about the Kelly stuff,” Cavallari previously told Page Six.

“I started filming season three and I didn’t talk about it because I was trying to navigate through the situation myself and I was hesitant to put it out there until I could really wrap my head around it and know what was going on.”

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star accuses ex of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour