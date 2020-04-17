Star calls out troll on live video

Leighton Meester certainly wasn’t forgiving to a troll during a recent Instagram Live session.

The Gossip Girl star, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Brody, conducted an Instagram Live with her Single Parents co-star, Kimrie Lewis, when she noticed a rude comment.

In the video that is now expired, the actress, 34, said, “Somebody just told me I got fat. That’s nice.”

Lewis then said, “That’s not nice, you guys.”

media_camera Leighton Meester calls out a fat shamer on Instagram.

Clearly fed up, Meester then reportedly said hello to the man at question, before naming and shaming him.

Reports surfaced earlier this month Meester was expecting with her The OC star husband, who she married in 2014.

The pair were seen walking their four-year-old daughter, Arlo, in a pram in Los Angeles, where Meester seemed to be showing a baby bump in a pair of overalls.

media_camera Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are reportedly expecting their second child together. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The couple, who met in 2010 while filming The Oranges, welcomed their first child in 2015.

They are notoriously private and keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Meester rose to fame on the popular 2007 teen series Gossip Girl, in which she starred on alongside Blake Lively.

media_camera Leighton Meester as Blair and Blake Lively as Serena in Gossip Girl. Picture: Warner Bros. Television Entertainment/Eric Liebowitz

Brody, 40, is well known for playing Seth Cohen on the smash hit 2003 drama, The OC.

