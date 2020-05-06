Star couple’s shock split

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have called it quits.

The model, 27, and the “Pretty Little Liars” actress, 30, reportedly spilt in early April, People reported on Wednesday.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” a source told the outlet. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

Delevingne and Benson first sparked dating rumours in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands while out in New York.

media_camera Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have reportedly called it quits. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Although many suspected they were an item, the couple didn’t confirm their relationship until June 2019, when Delevingne posted a video of her kissing Benson on social media.

Over the course of their relationship, Benson got two tattoos referencing her relationship with the model. The first, a “CD” on her side, and the second, the word “squishy” on her hip, an apparent nickname for Delevingne.

The pair “wed” in a Las Vegas ceremony in August last year, however it has since been revealed it wasn’t legally binding.

“I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being,” Delevingne wrote to Benson in a sweet 30th birthday message in December.

“I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”

Benson replied to the post, “Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween.”

They haven’t uploaded Instagram pictures of each other since late February.

media_camera The couple were together for two years. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Delevingne previously dated singer St Vincent and has been linked to Paris Jackson and singer Rita Ora, whose 2018 song Girls was allegedly inspired by her relationship with the Paper Towns actress.

Meanwhile, Benson was on-again, off-again with Ryan Good, best known for being Justin Bieber’s stylist and an executive producer on the TV series Punk’d, for three years.

Representatives for the pair did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Star couple’s shock split