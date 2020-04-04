Star kids raise awareness over Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic currently remains the most talked-about issue the world over, and not only celebrities but even their kids are doing their bit in this collective fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. Through pictures and videos posted on social media, star kids are proving to be second to none in spreading awareness about the fast-spreading illness.

In a video uploaded by actor Tusshar Kapoor, his son Laksshya is seen talking about the virus and urging people to stay home to win this fight. “We will fight the coronavirus…If people don’t wanna fall ill, stay home,” says the cute kid, who will be turning four in June this year.

While Tusshar’s son outlined the importance of staying at home and social distancing, director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya used social media to create awareness about animal right concerns, amid the pandemic.

Making an appearance on her mother’s Instagram feed, Anya urged people to take good care of their pets. “Animal love (soon to be activist) doing her bit.. art by #Anya.. guys lets not be total assholes in these times.. (message by me),” wrote Farah while sharing a picture of her daughter carrying a hand-made poster showcasing a dog and captioned — ‘we ain’t guilty of Covid-19’.

TV actor Ashish Chowdhary also shared a video of his five-year-old daughters Salara and Sammah talking about the significance of staying at home and taking care of personal hygiene amid the spread of the disease.

“A lockdown is we have to stay home because coronavirus is spreading everywhere and it is better to stay home to take care of ourselves and our families…take care of everybody and do not go outside,” the two kids could be heard saying in a video, shared by the actor.

Director-producer Karan Johar has also shared several short clips of trying to teach his kids, Yash and Roohi, about coronavirus and its ill-effects. In one of the videos, which later went viral, his son Yash also suggested taking the help of actor Amitabh Bachchan to ‘take away’ the pandemic.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government last month announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, leading to the cancellation and postponement of all shoots and movie productions. Acknowledging the gravity of situation, celebrities have also been doing their bit to raise awareness about social distancing.

