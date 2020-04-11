Star reveals she made lesbian sex scene
Paloma Faith has had four hit albums and sold millions of records worldwide – but she wasn’t always so well off.
The British singer has revealed she once shot a topless lesbian sex scene for an art film to earn enough money to pay her rent.
The 38-year-old faced eviction unless she stumped up the cash, but admitted she did find the experience “hot”.
Asked if she had ever had a lesbian fling, Paloma said, “I was with a woman once but only from the waist up and it was when I couldn’t make my rent.
“An artist asked me if I would be in an art film, doing stereotypical lesbian stuff with a woman.
“The woman I did it with was really attractive, awe-inspiringly gorgeous. And I felt like, yes, it was hot.
“I got £250 ($A580) for it, which is what I needed to cover my rent. I was going to get evicted at the time.”
The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer is now in a long-term heterosexual relationship with French artist Leyman Lahcine, with whom she shares a three-year-old child who she is raising as gender-neutral.
Paloma admitted the on-screen fondle was her only lesbian experience but previously said she believes most women are bisexual.
Speaking in 2014, she said, “I’m a gay man trapped in a woman’s body.
“I also think most women are bisexual.
“I think it’s maybe less so for men because socially it’s more taboo — there’s more pressure on a man.
“So it’s a big deal, a big decision to come out.
“I think with women, it’s every heterosexual man’s biggest fantasy to see two women get together, so it’s a bit more acceptable.”
Her video would surely be worth far more than $580 now.
