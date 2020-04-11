Star reveals she made lesbian sex scene

Paloma Faith has had four hit albums and sold millions of records worldwide – but she wasn’t always so well off.

The British singer has revealed she once shot a topless lesbian sex scene for an art film to earn enough money to pay her rent.

The 38-year-old faced eviction unless she stumped up the cash, but admitted she did find the experience “hot”.

Asked if she had ever had a lesbian fling, Paloma said, “I was with a woman once but only from the waist up and it was when I couldn’t make my rent.

“An artist asked me if I would be in an art film, doing stereotypical lesbian stuff with a woman.

“The woman I did it with was really attractive, awe-inspiringly gorgeous. And I felt like, yes, it was hot.

“I got £250 ($A580) for it, which is what I needed to cover my rent. I was going to get evicted at the time.”

media_camera Paloma Faith at The BRIT Awards in 2019. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer is now in a long-term heterosexual relationship with French artist Leyman Lahcine, with whom she shares a three-year-old child who she is raising as gender-neutral.

Paloma admitted the on-screen fondle was her only lesbian experience but previously said she believes most women are bisexual.

Speaking in 2014, she said, “I’m a gay man trapped in a woman’s body.

“I also think most women are bisexual.

“I think it’s maybe less so for men because socially it’s more taboo — there’s more pressure on a man.

“So it’s a big deal, a big decision to come out.

“I think with women, it’s every heterosexual man’s biggest fantasy to see two women get together, so it’s a bit more acceptable.”

media_camera Paloma and Sam Smith at the Burberry Prorsum AW 2015 show during London Fashion Week. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Her video would surely be worth far more than $580 now.

