Star-studded digital concert I for India raises over Rs 52 crore for COVID-19 relief



Shah Rukh Khan performed a song for the concert.

The home-to-home digital concert “I for India”, held to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, has raised an amount of over Rs 52 crore donations for relief.

Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood names like Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Sophie Turner for the fundraiser concert on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an image according to which the concert had become world’s biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising Rs 4.3 crore online (and counting) with donations from corporate and philanthropists amounting to Rs 47.77 crore, and counting.

“From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate,” he wrote.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund, managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief.

The concert also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Diljit Dosanjh, Dulquer Salmaan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mindy Kaling, Jack Black, among others.

Besides singing and poetry reading, the celebrities addressed plight of migrant workers, daily wage earners, hunger in times of COVID-19, child abuse and domestic violence, both of which have been on a rise since the lockdown began in India from March 25.

They also encouraged the audience to treat stray animals affectionately and develop eco-friendly habits going forward.

The music fraternity saw the presence of Bryan Adams, AR Rahman, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Amaan Ali, Ayaan Ali, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Rekha Bhardwaj and others.

Filmmakers such Farah Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, and personalities from the field of sports such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Saina Mirza also took part in the event.

