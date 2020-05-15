‘Star Trek’ Spinoff Strange New Worlds Starring Discovery’s Pike, Spock and Number One Ordered at CBS All Access

A trio of fan favorites from Star Trek: Discovery are boldly going towards their own series.

CBS All Access has ordered Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a spinoff with stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn reprising their Discovery roles as Captain Pike, Spock and Number One, TVLine has learned. The series will follow the trio “in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy,” per the official description.

Discovery and Star Trek: Picard executive producer Akiva Goldsman will pen the series premiere from a story by him and his Discovery and Picard colleagues Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Strange New Worlds becomes the fifth Trek series at CBS All Access, following Discovery, Picard, upcoming animated offshoot Star Trek: Lower Decks and a spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh as Discovery‘s Philippa Georgiou that is currently in development.

Mount (Hell on Wheels), Peck (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) and Romijn (Ugly Betty) debuted as Pike, Spock and Number One on Season 2 of Discovery, which aired last year on CBS All Access. (All three characters were first introduced on the original 1966-69 Star Trek series.) Fans clamored for them to continue, but Season 2 ended with Burnham and the Discovery crew traveling a thousand years into the future and leaving the rest behind. (Season 3 of Discovery is set to premiere later this year.)

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” CBS All Access executive vice president and head of programming Julie McNamara said in a statement. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

