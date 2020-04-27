‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ to Begin Streaming on Disney+ on May 4th

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in honor of “May the 4th,” a.k.a. “Star Wars Day,” Disney announced Monday.

The final chapter in the Skywalker saga joins Disney+’s previously announced May the 4th offerings, which includes the launch of a making-of docuseries for “The Mandalorian” (titled “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”), and the series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

With the addition of “Rise of Skywalker” to Disney+ on May 4 (May 5 in the Netherlands, due to the Memorial Day holiday), fans will be able to stream the complete nine-part Skywalker saga all in one place for the first time ever, along with other “Star Wars” movies and TV series including, “The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Also Read: ‘Star Wars’ Series in the Works at Disney+ From ‘Russian Doll’ Co-Creator Leslye Headland

Per the streaming service, “In addition to new content offerings, Disney+ will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings. From ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ to ‘The Mandalorian,’ the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated ‘Star Wars’ brand tile, viewable on web and connected TV devices, gets upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump.”

Directed by J.J. Abrams, “The Rise of Skywalker” stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio and Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow and Abrams and Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

Read original story ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ to Begin Streaming on Disney+ on May 4th At TheWrap