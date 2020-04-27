‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to Stream 2 Months Early on Disney+!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the latest film in the Star Wars saga, is set to debut on Disney+ two months early on May 4!

The addition of the newest movie on the streaming service now means that all Star Wars films are currently available to stream online for Disney+ subscribers. The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are all available to stream as well.

The latest movie stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Marie Tran, Keri Russell, and more.